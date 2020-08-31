Man killed in Chesterfield when his car crosses center line of Hicks Road and strikes tree

A man was killed Monday morning when the car he was driving crossed the center line of Hicks Road in Chesterfield County and struck a tree head-on, county police said.
The victim, whose name has not been released, was driving a 2010 Chevrolet Camaro north on Hicks Road when it crossed the center line near Foxberry Drive and collided with a tree about 9 a.m. The driver was taken to an area hospital, where he died as a result of his injuries, police said.
Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the crash.