Man killed in Friday night shooting at Petersburg hotel

police tape

A man was shot multiple times Friday night at a Petersburg hotel and later died from his injuries, police said.

Police were called to the California Inn in the 2200 block of County Drive just after 9:30 p.m. Friday.

Upon arrival, they found a man police identified as Stephen Harris suffering from multiple gunshot wounds that were immediately deemed life-threatening.

Emergency medical services transported Harris to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

Petersburg police are asking for witnesses with information related to the crime to call Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1212 or visit P3tips.com.

ekolenich@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6109

Twitter: @EricKolenich

Reporter

Eric Kolenich writes about higher education, health systems and more for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the newspaper in 2009 and spent 11 years in the Sports section. (804) 649-6109

