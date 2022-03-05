Man killed in Friday night shooting at Petersburg hotel

A man was shot multiple times Friday night at a Petersburg hotel and later died from his injuries, police said.

Police were called to the California Inn in the 2200 block of County Drive just after 9:30 p.m. Friday.

Upon arrival, they found a man police identified as Stephen Harris suffering from multiple gunshot wounds that were immediately deemed life-threatening.

Emergency medical services transported Harris to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

Petersburg police are asking for witnesses with information related to the crime to call Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1212 or visit P3tips.com.