Richmond authorities released the name of the victim in Sunday's fatal shooting on the 1900 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike.

Patrick Jenkins, 38, of Richmond was found at the scene with an apparent gunshot wound. Jenkins was pronounced dead at a local hospital, police said.

Richmond police were called to the scene at 7:09 p.m. for a report of a shooting. The shooting is being investigated as a homicide.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at (804) 646-3246 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.