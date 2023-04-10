Police are investigating a fatal shooting on Mechanicsville Turnpike.
Richmond police were called to the 1900 block at 7:09 p.m. Sunday for a report of a shooting.
A man found at the scene with an apparent gunshot was pronounced dead at a local hospital, police said.
The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at (804) 646-3246 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
