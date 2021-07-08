 Skip to main content
Man killed in North Side shooting early Thursday
Man killed in North Side shooting early Thursday

Police lights

A man was killed in a shooting early Thursday in Richmond’s North Side.

Kevon D. Fuller, 28, of Richmond, has been identified as the victim by Richmond police, who found him around 12:08 a.m. on the ground in the 3000 block of Meadowbridge Road. He had been shot and died at the scene, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective M. Gouldman at (804) 646-3915 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

arockett@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6527

Twitter: @AliRockettRTD

Breaking News