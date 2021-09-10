Man killed in Richmond's East End

A man was shot and killed in Richmond's East End Thursday evening, according to Richmond police.

At 6:38 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to the 900 block of 26th Street, where they found the man with a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Anyone with information about this death investigation is asked to call Major Crimes Detective G. Russell at (804) 646-7715 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.