Man killed in Richmond's East End

A man was shot and killed in Richmond's East End Thursday evening, according to Richmond police.
At 6:38 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to the 900 block of 26th Street, where they found the man with a gunshot wound.
He was pronounced dead on the scene.
Anyone with information about this death investigation is asked to call Major Crimes Detective G. Russell at (804) 646-7715 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.
(804) 649-6527
Twitter: @AliRockettRTD
Ali Rockett
