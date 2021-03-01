Man killed in shooting in Richmond's East End

A man was killed in a shooting in the 2200 block of N. 26th Street on Monday afternoon.

Richmond police found the man inside a home at 2:36 p.m. Monday. He was pronounced at the scene.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective K. Hughes at (804) 646-3917 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.