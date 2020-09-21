Man killed in shooting in Richmond's East End

Return to homepage ×
A man was fatally shot in Richmond's East End on Monday afternoon.
About 2:50 p.m., Richmond police responded to the 3500 block of East Richmond Road, near Oakwood Cemetery, after receiving a report of gunfire. Arriving officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.
Police said the man, whose identity was not immediately released, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective J. Crewell at (804) 646-5324 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
You can also contact Crime Stoppers by using the P3 Tips app for smartphones. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.
Ali Rockett
