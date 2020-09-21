 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man killed in shooting in Richmond's East End
1 comment

Man killed in shooting in Richmond's East End

{{featured_button_text}}
Police lights day

A man was fatally shot in Richmond's East End on Monday afternoon.

About 2:50 p.m., Richmond police responded to the 3500 block of East Richmond Road, near Oakwood Cemetery, after receiving a report of gunfire. Arriving officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police said the man, whose identity was not immediately released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective J. Crewell at (804) 646-5324 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

You can also contact Crime Stoppers by using the P3 Tips app for smartphones. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

1 comment

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News