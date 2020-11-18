 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man killed in shooting in Richmond's Fulton neighborhood identified
0 comments
top story

Man killed in shooting in Richmond's Fulton neighborhood identified

{{featured_button_text}}
police lights.jpg

A man, who was killed in a shooting last week in Richmond's Fulton area, has been identified by police.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Edward Agurs, who was in his 30s, was found suffering from a gunshot wound around 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 9 by officers in the 1300 block of Nelson Street, police said. Detectives determined the shooting occurred nearby, in the 1400 block of Garber Street.

Agurs was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

Anyone with information about this death investigation is asked to call Major Crimes Detective P. Ripley at (804) 646-0423 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

arockett@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6527

Twitter: @AliRockettRTD

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News