Man killed in shooting in Richmond's Fulton neighborhood identified

A man, who was killed in a shooting last week in Richmond's Fulton area, has been identified by police.

Edward Agurs, who was in his 30s, was found suffering from a gunshot wound around 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 9 by officers in the 1300 block of Nelson Street, police said. Detectives determined the shooting occurred nearby, in the 1400 block of Garber Street.

Agurs was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

Anyone with information about this death investigation is asked to call Major Crimes Detective P. Ripley at (804) 646-0423 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.