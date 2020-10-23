Man killed in South Richmond shooting overnight

A man was killed in a shooting early Friday morning in South Richmond.

Richmond police responded at 12:45 a.m. to the intersection of Broad Rock Boulevard and Epperson Avenue. A block away, in the 4700 block of Epperson Avenue, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced on scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective K. Hughes at (804) 646-3917 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.