 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man killed in South Richmond shooting overnight
0 comments

Man killed in South Richmond shooting overnight

{{featured_button_text}}
police lights.jpg

A man was killed in a shooting early Friday morning in South Richmond.

Richmond police responded at 12:45 a.m. to the intersection of Broad Rock Boulevard and Epperson Avenue. A block away, in the 4700 block of Epperson Avenue, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced on scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective K. Hughes at (804) 646-3917 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

arockett@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6527

Twitter: @AliRockettRTD

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News