Man killed in South Richmond shooting

A man was killed in a shooting in South Richmond late Monday night, according to police.

At 11:58 p.m. Monday, Richmond officers responded to a local hospital, where a man was pronounced dead after arriving there with a gunshot wound.

Around the same time, another man who was also shot arrived at the hospital, police said. But they are unsure if the two incidents were related.

The second man is expected to survive, police said.

Police later located a crime scene in the 2200 block of Afton Avenue connected to at least the fatal shooting.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Major Crimes Detective G. Russell (804) 646-7715 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.