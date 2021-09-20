Man killed in South Richmond shooting

Richmond police responded at 1:44 p.m. to the 3400 block of Hull Street, where they found the man. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about this homicide investigation is asked to call Major Crimes Detective A. Sleem at (804) 814-7123 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.