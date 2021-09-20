 Skip to main content
Man killed in South Richmond shooting
Man killed in South Richmond shooting

A man was found shot to death Sunday afternoon in South Richmond.

Richmond police responded at 1:44 p.m. to the 3400 block of Hull Street, where they found the man. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about this homicide investigation is asked to call Major Crimes Detective A. Sleem at (804) 814-7123 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

