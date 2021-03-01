Man killed in weekend shooting in Richmond's East End

A man was shot to death early Saturday morning in Richmond's East End.

At 2:11 a.m. Saturday, Richmond police found the unresponsive man lying on a sidewalk, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His identity has been withheld until next of kin is notified, police said Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective G. Bailey at (804) 646-6743 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.