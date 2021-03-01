Man killed in weekend shooting in Richmond's East End

A man was shot to death early Saturday morning in Richmond's East End.
At 2:11 a.m. Saturday, Richmond police found the unresponsive man lying on a sidewalk, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
His identity has been withheld until next of kin is notified, police said Monday.
Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective G. Bailey at (804) 646-6743 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.
(804) 649-6527
Twitter: @AliRockettRTD
Ali Rockett
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today