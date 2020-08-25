Man killed in Whitcomb Court shooting that injured four others identified by Richmond police

A man who was killed in a shooting that injured four others in Whitcomb Court Monday night has been identified by Richmond police.

Timothy B. McMorris, who is in his 50s, was found around 8:30 p.m. in front of a home in the 2300 block of Bethel Street. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Officers found two other men who were injured. They were taken to the hospital, where both are recovering, police said.

Two others - a woman with non-life threatening injuries and a teenage boy with life-threatening injuries - were taken to the hospital before police arrived on scene.

Three cars and two homes on the block were damaged by gunfire.

Police said they have no description of the shooter "despite the number of shooting victims and persons outside on Bethel Street at the time of the shooting."

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Major Crimes Detective G. Bailey at (804) 646-6743 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.