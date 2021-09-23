 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man killed on Sunday on Richmond's Hull Street identified
0 Comments

Man killed on Sunday on Richmond's Hull Street identified

  • 0
Police lights day

A 26-year-old man from Richmond was shot and killed on Hull Street  Sunday, according to police.

At 1:44 p.m. Sunday, officers responded the 3400 block of Hull Street, where they found Jer’maurri Gilliam suffering from a gunshot wound. He died at the scene, police said.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective A. Sleem at (804) 814-7123 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

arockett@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6527

Twitter: @AliRockettRTD

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

UK royals Harry and Meghan visit NYC landmark

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News