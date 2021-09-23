Man killed on Sunday on Richmond's Hull Street identified

A 26-year-old man from Richmond was shot and killed on Hull Street Sunday, according to police.

At 1:44 p.m. Sunday, officers responded the 3400 block of Hull Street, where they found Jer’maurri Gilliam suffering from a gunshot wound. He died at the scene, police said.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective A. Sleem at (804) 814-7123 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.