Man killed on Sunday on Richmond's Hull Street identified

A 26-year-old man from Richmond was shot and killed on Hull Street Sunday, according to police.
At 1:44 p.m. Sunday, officers responded the 3400 block of Hull Street, where they found Jer’maurri Gilliam suffering from a gunshot wound. He died at the scene, police said.
Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective A. Sleem at (804) 814-7123 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.
(804) 649-6527
Twitter: @AliRockettRTD
Tags
Ali Rockett
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today