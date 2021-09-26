Man left with life-threatening injuries following Chesterfield shooting

Chesterfield County police are investigating a Saturday night shooting that left a man with life threatening injuries.

Around 10 p.m., police were called 3300 block of Old Courthouse Road, which ran parallel to Courthouse Road just north of where it intersects with Hull Street Road.

Officers found a man with "at least one gunshot wound," according to a release from the department. The man was taken to a local hospital.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660 or through the P3 app.