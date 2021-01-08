Man pleads guilty to assaulting federal officer after punching a USPS mail carrier in Richmond

A Richmond man who punched a United States Postal Service mail carrier in the face last June pleaded guilty in federal court Friday to a charge of assaulting a federal officer resulting in bodily injury.

Erriette L. Williams, 45, entered the plea in a video conference before U.S. District Judge Henry E. Hudson. Williams faces up to 20 years in prison when sentenced on May 7, although federal sentencing guidelines will likely call for a lower term behind bars.

According to an affidavit filed by a postal inspector last year, video surveillance in Gilpin Court recorded Williams' assault on the carrier who is identified only as "J.B.," in court documents.

The incident happened in the 1000 block of St. John Street around 4 p.m. on June 5 while the carrier was delivering mail and was approached by a man wearing a red short and dark pants later identified as Williams.

Williams, according to the affidavit, took a key from the carrier that opened a box for parcels and then dared the carrier to take it back. When the carrier tried to do so he was punched in the face.

"The carrier received medical assistance from the Richmond Ambulance Authority for his face lacerations caused by the assault," says the postal inspector's affidavit. Police identified Williams based on a tattoo on his right are that says, "Polo."