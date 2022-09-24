Man pleads guilty to recklessly firing gun that killed reveler at New Year's bonfire party in Prince George.

A Portsmouth man has pleaded guilty to recklessly firing a gun that killed a participant of a New Year’s bonfire party attended by more than 300 people in Prince George County. And in an ironic twist, the victim is believed to also have fired shots that killed another reveler at the same gathering.

It was established that Maurice A. Taylor, 20, fired rounds at about 12:20 a.m. on Jan. 1 from a 9mm semiautomatic pistol that killed Devon J. Clanton, 22, of Dinwiddie County. However, evidentiary issues in the case resulted in a plea agreement compromise that allowed Taylor to plead Thursday to recklessly handling a firearm resulting in permanent physical impairment, reduced from second-degree murder.

“He admitted to shooting the gun,” said Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney John Bateman, who prosecuted the case. “He stated that he was trying to shoot over Clanton’s head to scare him, instead of actually shooting him in the head. Taylor said that just prior to shooting two shots, he closed his eyes, and when he opened them again, he saw Clanton lying on the ground. After that, he fled.”

A spent bullet found near Clanton’s body was analyzed and found to have traces of Clanton’s DNA on it. That bullet matched the type of 9mm cartridge casing found near his body, and it was determined the casing came from Taylor’s firearm.

Before Clanton was fatally shot, authorities believe he fired two rounds from a .40-caliber semiautomatic pistol that struck Tramaz Tynes, 20, of Surry County, killing him. The two bullets removed from Tynes’ body were forensically determined to have come from Clanton’s gun, which was recovered.

“There were a series of two shots, [followed by] a series of two shots,” Bateman said. “There were a number of witnesses who later said that there were other shots that were heard being fired as well. But there were no other shots that were attributed to the initial gunfire shots that were involved in this dispute.”

“When law enforcement arrived at the scene, there were vehicles and people going in every direction,” Bateman added.

The gathering was held in an open field in the 8600 block of Ellis Road. A crowd estimated at between 300 and 400 people, along with their vehicles, “circled this very large bonfire,” Bateman said. Toward the middle but near the fire, a number of vehicles were parked, and Taylor and Clanton were in that area near the bonfire.

The incident that ultimately led to the gunfire started when Clanton and his girlfriend got into an argument, which led to an altercation. Taylor and a friend, Samuel Grady, “jumped in to participate in the altercation, which led to a fist fight between Taylor, Grady and Clanton,” Bateman said.

The fight was separated by other people at the party but, shortly thereafter, two shots were fired, and Tynes was killed. “There’s no evidence that Tynes was involved in the altercation in any way, shape or form,” Bateman said. “He wasn’t one of the parties involved in the dispute.”

Not long after Tynes was killed, Clanton was seen dropping his firearm and walking around the side of a vehicle near Grady, who would have testified that he no longer saw Clanton with the firearm that he had seen him with earlier.

Seconds after Clanton dropped his gun, two additional shots rang out, and Clanton was struck and fell to the ground. He later died at a local hospital.

Clanton’s gun was later recovered, and the barrel was impacted with mud, as if it had been dropped to the ground.

“All of the evidence we have points to the fact that Mr. Clanton would have been the shooter of the firearm because he was the only person seen in possession of it, and it was owned by him,” Bateman said. “There was nobody else seen holding it, and he’s holding it right before the shooting begins.”

In addition, Clanton’s DNA was the only DNA found on the .40-caliber pistol, Bateman said.

Taylor is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 23. He faces up to five years in prison.