Man pleads to shooting 2 Richmond police officers while city was under curfew during 2020 protests

A young Richmond man has been convicted of shooting and wounding two Richmond police officers after they stopped him and two friends for violating a citywide curfew that was put in place during protests in the summer of 2020.

Ahead of his jury trial that was scheduled to have begun Monday, Waseem Ameer Hackett, 20, pleaded no contest Oct. 18 in Richmond Circuit Court to two counts of aggravated malicious wounding and possession of a firearm by a violent felon in the June 2, 2020, shootings of officers Rashad Martin and Jason Scott.

In exchange for his pleas, Richmond prosecutors withdrew two accompanying charges of using a firearm in the commission of a felony. Richmond Circuit Judge W. Reilly Marchant convicted Hackett after accepting his pleas and set sentencing for Feb. 16.

Under terms of the plea agreement, the court will sentence Hackett to an active term of incarceration of not more than 25 years.

According to the facts of the case, Martin and Scott responded at 1:30 a.m. to a report of an armed person in the 1000 block of Semmes Avenue, near the southern end of the Manchester Bridge. This occurred while the city was under an 8 p.m. curfew due to the sometimes violent demonstrations that led to multiple fires being set and the looting of several businesses.