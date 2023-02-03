Richmond police on Friday said they're looking for a man seen in the Museum District trying to peer into windows.

Officers were called to 200 block of South Davis Avenue at about 8 a.m. on Wednesday, but couldn't find the suspect, police said.

"This individual is suspected of similar activity in the general area late last year. In those incidents, the suspect was in the same general neighborhood in the late evenings," police said.

The incidents happened in November and December.