Man sentenced in massive international robocall scheme victimizing elderly that unraveled in Virginia

Authorities said each scam usually began with automated robocalls from a call center in India designed to create a sense of urgency. The messages typically told the victim they had a serious legal problem, "and that if they did not immediately take a particular action demanded by the callers then there will be drastic consequences."

Victims who responded to the robocalls were transferred to "closers," who posed as FBI, DEA, IRS or other government agents, and threatened the arrest, financial penalties or the cut-off of government benefits. The scammers told the victims that in order to prevent the threatened consequences, they had to pay money, by wire transfer or cash, to some purported government entity.

"Money mules" received parcels containing cash that had been sent by victims and then deposit the money in bank accounts controlled by conspirators, said the government.

Evidence showed that Deliwala made two trips to the U.S., one in 2019 and the other last year. On his first trip he collected $52,364 in wire transfers and cash shipments from victims and on his second trip over $800,000.