Man sentenced in massive international robocall scheme victimizing elderly that unraveled in Virginia

The third member of an illegal international robocall operation based in India was sentenced in Richmond on Friday for his role as a "professional money mule" in a scam that has victimized thousands of seniors in the U.S.
Jayeshkumar Deliwala, 48, nabbed last year while waiting to board a flight to India, was sentenced to five years and three months for his part in an illegal operation investigators believe netted millions of dollars from victims, many of them scared into thinking they were under federal investigation.
In some instances the scammers were so effective at establishing trust with the victims that when real FBI agents contacted the them it was difficult to convince them that they were legitimate agents, Kaitlin G. Cooke, an assistant U.S. Attorney told U.S. District Judge Henry E. Hudson on Friday.
Like two others thus far sentenced in the case, Deliwala is an unlikely criminal who played a relatively lesser role as a money-mover. He is a college graduate from India with no prior criminal record.
He pleaded guilty in December to a charge of conspiracy to commit mail fraud. In tears and speaking through interpreter, Deliwala apologized to Hudson on Friday and denied knowing about the harm caused the victims.
Hudson was not buying it. Earlier during Friday's sentencing hearing, the judge said Deliwala "was aware this scheme targeted elderly, vulnerable victims terrorized [believing] they were targets of active investigations."
Authorities said each scam usually began with automated robocalls from a call center in India designed to create a sense of urgency. The messages typically told the victim they had a serious legal problem, "and that if they did not immediately take a particular action demanded by the callers then there will be drastic consequences."
Victims who responded to the robocalls were transferred to "closers," who posed as FBI, DEA, IRS or other government agents, and threatened the arrest, financial penalties or the cut-off of government benefits. The scammers told the victims that in order to prevent the threatened consequences, they had to pay money, by wire transfer or cash, to some purported government entity.
"Money mules" received parcels containing cash that had been sent by victims and then deposit the money in bank accounts controlled by conspirators, said the government.
Evidence showed that Deliwala made two trips to the U.S., one in 2019 and the other last year. On his first trip he collected $52,364 in wire transfers and cash shipments from victims and on his second trip over $800,000.
"He worked with conspirators to obtain dozens of fake U.S. identification documents bearing his photograph alongside fictitious and stolen identifiers, including the drivers’ license numbers of dozens of real people. He traveled to at least a half dozens states, where he received and used those IDs to collect victim money transfers and cash shipments, which he returned to other conspirators. Over the course of two trips, the defendant was responsible for collecting over $880,000 of victim funds. His role was not minor. It was essential to the success of this entire enterprise. Without such willing money mules, the call center could not have laid hold to a penny of any victim’s money," wrote the government in a sentencing document.
In addition to the 63-month prison term, Hudson ordered Deliwala to pay more than $884,000 in restitution.
Court documents show the investigation began in June 2019 after a Northern Virginia man who sent $120,000 in cash to an address in New Jersey figured out that he had been conned. When the victim was told to send $40,000 more, FBI agents delivered the money resulting in "the identification of multiple leads, witnesses and persons of interest."
Those leads led to a Chesterfield County woman who sent parcels containing more than $200,000 in cash to addresses in New Jersey at the direction of members of the conspiracy.
Fraudsters impersonated DEA agents when calling her and told her that they had found a vehicle located near the U.S. Southwest border that contained a large amount of cocaine and the victim's bank information.
They convinced her to surrender half the cash in her bank accounts as a sign of good faith until a thorough investigation had cleared her of any criminal activity, said the U.S. attorney's office.
None of the victims have been identified. The Chesterfield County victim lives with her adult special needs son, according to authorities. The FBI learned that she had sent cash or gift cards totaling more than $400,000 to various addresses in five states.
"Since June 2019, the scope of the FBI’s investigation into this conspiracy has grown massively. Thousands of victims who sent very large sums of cash via mail parcels have been identified, the overwhelming majority of whom were over 60 years old. Given the far-flung nature of the criminal enterprise, with numerous money mules supporting the conspiracy in multiple states, this would seem to represent only a fraction of the total number of victims," said the government in court documents.
Deliwala was described in court papers as a film maker with his own production company and is the married father of a 16-year-old boy.
He was arrested on June 29 at Newark Liberty International Airport while waiting for a flight home to India. When arrested he was in possession of $13,514.00 in cash and a gold coin worth an estimated $1,850 - his cut of the ill-gotten gains.
The coin and money were confiscated and will be applied toward any money judgment, wrote his lawyer, Craig Weston Sampson, in a sentencing document.
Cooke told Hudson that Deliwala was paid $1,000 a week for his services. "It's really kind of baffling why an individual like this would be involved in this scheme. He knew better."
Sampson, in asking for leniency from Hudson, while not challenging the seriousness of the crime, pointed to his client's relatively lesser role in the scheme. "He wasn't doing it to get rich ... he needed the money," said Sampson.
