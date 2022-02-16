Man sentenced to 25 years for injuring two Richmond police officers in shooting during civil unrest

A 20-year-old man was sentenced Wednesday to 25 years in prison for shooting and wounding two Richmond police officers after they stopped him for violating a citywide curfew put in place during the civil unrest in the summer of 2020.

Waseem A. Hackett had pleaded no contest in October to possession of a firearm by a violent felon and two counts of aggravated malicious wounding for shooting officers Rashad Martin and Jason Scott in the early morning hours of June 2, 2020.

The encounter unfolded a little over a week after George Floyd was murdered by a Minneapolis police officer sparking protests across the nation. Demonstrations in Richmond were entering their fifth consecutive day and a curfew had been imposed at 8 p.m. the night before.

Around 1:30 a.m., the two officers were about to end their shift when they got a call about an armed party in the 1000 block of Semmes Avenue.

That’s in south Richmond, miles from where protestors had been marching downtown and in the Fan District. There was no evidence presented Wednesday that Hackett, or the two others he was with, had been part of those demonstrations. But both the prosecutor and defense attorneys said the city was in chaos and tensions were high.

Martin asked the three men they encountered walking along Semmes to keep their hands visible and to lift their shirts to show their waistbands. The two people with Hackett complied immediately, but Hackett didn’t, Martin testified.

After repeated commands, Hackett lifted his shirt revealing a semi-automatic handgun in his waistband.

As Martin began to handcuff Hackett and retrieve the young man’s firearm, Hackett struggled and pulled away from the officer. Hackett then pulled his gun and fired six rounds striking each officer twice. Martin was hit in the knee and arm. A bullet entered Scott’s stomach, but his vest kept a second bullet from fully entering his chest. Scott returned fire, striking Hackett once.

All three men were still lying on the ground, when two more officers arrived on scene. Their frantic cries could be heard on body-worn camera footage as they rendered aid to their fallen colleagues and handcuffed Hackett.

“Tourniquet,” one officer yelled.

“Scott, stay with me,” another officer pleaded.

“Justice for Floyd,” Hackett could be heard saying in the body-worn camera footage.

Julia Snyder and Morgan Faulkner, public defenders representing Hackett, said their client was scared and ill-equipped to handle the interaction with police.

“He didn’t sound afraid or sacred,” said Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Michael Hollomon who said Hackett at the time didn’t know if Martin and Scott were alive or dead. “He was proud.”

Scott was not expected to survive, according to Maj. Rick Edwards, who received frequent updates from doctors throughout the night. But he pulled through, as did Martin.

“His actions are consistent with a murderer,” Hollomon said of Hackett. “How much of a break does he get because his victims didn’t die?”

Both men have recovered enough to return to “light duty” with Richmond police — though they testified Wednesday that they may never be able to return to work fully because of their injuries. Each has undergone multiple surgeries.

“Mainly their job is just getting well — mentally and physically,” Edwards said. Ahead of Wednesday’s hearing, the department had a lunch for the officers. More than 50 of them, including the department’s top officials, attended the hearing.

“We are greatly relieved at the just outcome of this case,” said Police Chief Gerald Smith in a statement after the sentencing.

Just after Richmond Circuit Judge Beverly Snukals handed down the sentence on Wednesday, Hackett started banging on a courtroom table and appeared to dash for the gate that divides the court from the gallery, several witnesses said. Papers went flying as several deputies detained him over protests from his family, nine of whom had traveled from Philadelphia to be in court, showed a camera feed in an overflow room where more than Richmond police officers watched the proceedings.

A chemical irritant was sprayed and the courtroom was quickly cleared. It is unclear if any deputies were injured — witnesses said several were punched — or if anyone, other than Hackett, was detained.

Just before the outburst, Hackett had apologized to Martin and Scott saying: “If I could go back and do it all different, I would.”