Man seriously injured in Henrico County shooting
Police lights day

A man was seriously injured in an early Friday morning shooting in Henrico County.

At around 7 a.m., Henrico police responded to the 5000 block of Sulky Drive, near Glenside Drive, where they found a man with life-threatening gunshot wounds.

He was taken to an area hospital.

The police division's Criminal Investigation Section is collecting evidence and canvassing the neighborhood.

Anyone with information can submit tips online at p3tips.com or by calling (804) 780-1000.

arockett@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6527

Twitter: @AliRockettRTD

Breaking News