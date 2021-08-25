Man shot and killed early Wednesday morning in South Richmond

A man was killed in a shooting early Wednesday in South Richmond.
Officers responded at 1:32 a.m. to the 1800 block of Stegge Avenue, located east of Richmond Highway near the Hillside Court public housing community, for a report of a person shot.
Officers arrived and found a man in a home suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, the police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Higgins at (804) 646-7570 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.