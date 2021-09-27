 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man shot and killed in Mosby area of Richmond
0 Comments

Man shot and killed in Mosby area of Richmond

  • 0
Police lights

Richmond police have identified a man who was shot and killed Sunday in the Mosby neighborhood of the city’s East End.

Rishard Watkins, 38, of Richmond, was found suffering from a gunshot wound at 4:54 p.m. Sunday in 1300 block of Coalter Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective B. Neifeld at (804) 646-3246 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

arockett@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6527

Twitter: @AliRockettRTD

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Montana rescuers praised in Amtrak derailment

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News