Man shot and killed in Mosby area of Richmond

Richmond police have identified a man who was shot and killed Sunday in the Mosby neighborhood of the city’s East End.

Rishard Watkins, 38, of Richmond, was found suffering from a gunshot wound at 4:54 p.m. Sunday in 1300 block of Coalter Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective B. Neifeld at (804) 646-3246 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.