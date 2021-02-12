 Skip to main content
Man shot and killed in Mosby area of Richmond's East End
A man in his 20s was shot and killed Thursday in the Mosby neighborhood of Richmond's East End.

Jayvon Coward was found by Richmond police officers at 5:55 p.m. Thursday after responding to the 1300 block of Coalter Street for a report of a shooting.

Coward was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective M. Gouldman at (804) 646-3915 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

arockett@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6527

Twitter: @AliRockettRTD

