Man shot and killed Saturday night in Richmond's East End

A man was shot and killed late Saturday night in Richmond's East End.

At about 10:25 p.m., city police were summoned to the 2200 block of Williamsburg Road, several blocks east of Government Road, for a shooting.

Arriving officers found a man down and unresponsive, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, the police said Sunday.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. The state medical examiner's office will determine the official cause and manner of death.