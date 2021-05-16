Man shot and killed Saturday night in Richmond's East End

A man was shot and killed late Saturday night in Richmond's East End.
At about 10:25 p.m., city police were summoned to the 2200 block of Williamsburg Road, several blocks east of Government Road, for a shooting.
Arriving officers found a man down and unresponsive, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, the police said Sunday.
He was pronounced dead at the scene. The state medical examiner's office will determine the official cause and manner of death.
Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective Mansfield at (804) 510-4209 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.