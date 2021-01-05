Man shot and wounded by Richmond police after allegedly pointing gun at officer is identified and charged

The vehicle failed to stop and officers pursued it to the 1300 block of Coalter Street, where the vehicle crashed into a parked car, Smith said.

Carter, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle being pursued, got out “with a gun in hand and attempted to flee, coming toward the officers and pointed the weapon at an officer, and the officer discharged his weapon in fear of his life,” Smith said.

In the department’s initial news release and again on Monday, police noted that Carter exited his car with a gun, attempted to flee and pointed it at Wilson. The police on Monday declined to explain why these two accounts did not mention that Carter was running toward the officers, as the chief had said.

Police have not disclosed how many shots were fired, but Smith said investigators collected three cartridge casings from the scene.

Carter’s firearm also was recovered at the scene and police released a photo of it last week. Police have not charged Carter with firing the weapon.

Smith last week said the department had reviewed officer body-worn camera footage and it was clear that Carter pointed a gun at Wilson.