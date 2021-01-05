Man shot and wounded by Richmond police after allegedly pointing gun at officer is identified and charged

A Richmond man who was shot and wounded by a city police officer after allegedly pointing a gun at the officer following a police pursuit has been charged with several offenses as police continue to investigate the New Year’s Eve encounter.
Richmond police on Monday identified the suspect as Orlando J. Carter, 27, of 3400 block of 1st Avenue in Richmond. He is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, felony attempt to elude police, reckless driving, driving without a license and improper stopping/turning.
Police identified the officer who shot Carter as Ja-Ontay Wilson, a three-year veteran of the department. He has been placed on administrative leave, which is the department’s protocol following an officer-involved shooting.
On the evening of Dec. 31 after the pursuit and shooting, Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith said Carter was pointing a gun at Wilson and running toward him when Wilson shot and wounded Carter, who sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Two other accounts provided by the police, however, did not include the detail that Carter was coming toward officers while pointing the gun at police.
According to the chief’s account, the incident began about 5:05 p.m. when two officers attempted to stop a vehicle at the intersection of North 20th Street and Fairmount Avenue. The vehicle, the chief said, was being driven recklessly and the officers saw it running stop signs and red lights.
The vehicle failed to stop and officers pursued it to the 1300 block of Coalter Street, where the vehicle crashed into a parked car, Smith said.
Carter, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle being pursued, got out “with a gun in hand and attempted to flee, coming toward the officers and pointed the weapon at an officer, and the officer discharged his weapon in fear of his life,” Smith said.
In the department’s initial news release and again on Monday, police noted that Carter exited his car with a gun, attempted to flee and pointed it at Wilson. The police on Monday declined to explain why these two accounts did not mention that Carter was running toward the officers, as the chief had said.
Police have not disclosed how many shots were fired, but Smith said investigators collected three cartridge casings from the scene.
Carter’s firearm also was recovered at the scene and police released a photo of it last week. Police have not charged Carter with firing the weapon.
Smith last week said the department had reviewed officer body-worn camera footage and it was clear that Carter pointed a gun at Wilson.
The Richmond Times-Dispatch on Tuesday made a request to Richmond police to view the body-worn camera footage. A police spokeswoman indicated it would not be released at this time because it “is part of an ongoing criminal and administrative investigation.”
Carter is being held in the Richmond City Justice Center pending a bond hearing Wednesday in Richmond General District Court. A preliminary hearing on the charges has been set for Jan. 28.
Carter pleaded guilty in Richmond in June 2017 to possession with the intent to distribute more than one-half ounce of marijuana, a felony, and was sentenced to five years in prison with four years, 10 months and 15 days suspended, according to online court records.
Less than two years later, he pleaded guilty in November 2018 to possession of marijuana with intent to distribute it as an accommodation, reduced from a felony, and was sentenced to a 12-month suspended term.
Carter also has several other convictions, including petty larceny and obstruction of justice by force for offenses that occurred in 2013, 2014 and 2017, court records show.
