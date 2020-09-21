 Skip to main content
Man shot in Food Lion parking lot off Jahnke Road
Police said a man suffered a life-threatening injury Monday when he was shot in the parking lot of a South Richmond grocery store.

Just before noon, Richmond police responded to the Food Lion in the 6400 block of Jahnke Road after receiving a report of a shooting. Arriving officers found a man who had been shot. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective O. Reyes at (804) 646-3874 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

You can also contact Crime Stoppers by using the P3 Tips app for smartphones. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

