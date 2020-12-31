Man shot, killed along Jefferson Davis Highway in South Richmond

A man was shot and killed in South Richmond early Friday morning, according to Richmond police.

At 4:40 a.m., Friday, officers responded to the 2900 block of Jefferson Davis Highway for the report of a person shot. On scene, they found a man suffering life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Major Crimes Det. G. Bailey at (804) 646-6743 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. Both Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.