Man shot, killed in Museum District apartment

A man was found dead with an apparent gunshot wound in a Museum District apartment building on Monday, police said.

Officers were called to the 3500 block of Stuart Avenue at around 2:40 p.m. for a report of a person shot. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The medical examiner will determine what caused the death.

Police said detectives "do not believe this was a random act and are investigating."

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (804) 646-3915 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.