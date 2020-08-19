You are the owner of this article.
Man shot to death at Southwood Apartments identified
A man in his 20s was fatally shot Monday night in the Southwood Apartments complex in South Richmond.

Olvin J. Portillo-Archaga was found by Richmond police officers around 10:02 p.m. Monday. He was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

The police department identified him Wednesday.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective P. Mansfield at (804) 646-6996 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

