Man shot to death, woman injured at Oliver Crossing Apartments in Richmond's East End

A man was killed and another woman was injured in a shooting Thursday evening in Richmond's East End.

Around 7:31 p.m. Thursday, Richmond police responded to a report of a shooting in the Oliver Crossing Apartments complex in the 1300 block of Coalter Street.

Officers found a man suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

A woman who was injured in the same shooting was also driven to a local hospital.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Crewell at (804) 646-5324 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.