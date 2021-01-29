 Skip to main content
Man stabbed multiple times in South Richmond
0 comments

A man is suffering life-threatening injuries after he was found with multiple stab wounds Thursday night in South Richmond.

At 8:44 p.m., Richmond police officers responded to the 100 block of East 17th Street near the Blackwell neighborhood off Hull Street.

There, they found a man who had been stabbed, and he was taken to a local hospital with what were life-threatening injuries, police said.

arockett@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6527

Twitter: @AliRockettRTD

