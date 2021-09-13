Man stabbed to death in domestic incident in South Richmond, police say

A man was stabbed to death on Monday in what police are calling a “domestic-related incident” in South Richmond.

Richmond police responded to the intersection of 12th and Hull streets at 6:06 a.m. Monday. Officers found a man who had been stabbed. He died at the scene, police said.

Police said detectives are speaking with everyone involved in the domestic dispute and that they are not seeking any additional individuals.

Anyone with information about this death investigation is asked to call Detective A. Darnell at (804) 646-3927 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.