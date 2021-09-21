 Skip to main content
Man stabbed to death in Richmond near the Fan District
A man was found stabbed Tuesday morning near Broad Street in Richmond.

At 7:57 a.m., Richmond police responded to the 800 block of Lodge Street, where a man was suffering from a stab wound. Lodge is a small street off of Broad just north of the Fan District and just west of Carver.

The man died at the scene.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective M. Gouldman at (804) 646-3915 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

arockett@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6527

Twitter: @AliRockettRTD

