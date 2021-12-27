Man struck and killed by vehicle on Chippenham Parkway in Chesterfield

A man was fatally struck by vehicle while walking on Chippenham Parkway in Chesterfield County between 8 p.m. Sunday night and 9 a.m. Monday morning, Virginia State Police said.

The body of Carrillo Alejandro Funes, 55, of North Chesterfield, was found at 10:17 a.m. Monday on the ramp from Chippenham Parkway to southbound U.S. 1, according to police.

Investigators believe Funes was walking north on the ramp when he was struck by a southbound vehicle sometime during that 13-hour window.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident, came across the deceased, or saw anything at all out of the ordinary, to contact investigators at questions@vsp.virginia.gov or call (804) 609-5656.