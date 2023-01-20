Man struck by stun gun in altercation with Henrico officers

A man was injured during an altercation with Henrico County police officers early Friday after they responded to a call about a mental health crisis. One officer discharged their firearm, and another fired their stun gun, police said.

No one was struck by gunfire, but the man who tussled with officers was hit by the stun gun, police said.

Henrico police spokesman Lt. Matt Pecka said in a statement that Henrico officers responded just after midnight to the 5300 block of Richmond-Henrico Turnpike for a mental health call for service after a man called 911.

Officers found a vehicle off the roadway. Moments later, "there was an altercation between the officers" and the man, Pecka said.

One officer discharged their firearm, but no one was struck by the gunfire. Another officer discharged their stun gun, Pecka said. The officers were not identified by name or gender.

"From the call to the altercation, the [man] was in crisis at the time," Pecka said in an email.

The man, later identified as 31-year-old Mark P. Failey of Hampton, had life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital. He was later released and taken to the Henrico Jail, where he was booked on charges of assaulting a law enforcement officer and obstruction of justice.

Pecka said none of the responding officers was injured.

The officer who discharged his firearm will be placed on paid administrative assignment pending an investigation, which is standard protocol.