Man struck, killed outside of his car in apparent Henrico hit-and-run

A man died after getting out of his car and being struck in an apparent hit-and-run collision Saturday night in western Henrico County.

DeShawn S. Johnson, 27, died of his injuries in a local hospital after a Henrico police officer came upon the scene on Nuckols Road at 10:44 p.m., called for help and began rendering emergency medical aid, according to a police department statement Sunday.

Henrico Police Lt. Matt Pecka said Johnson was lying on the road, along with an unidentified woman, when the officer encountered them while driving eastbound on Nuckols Road near the intersection of Hickory Park Drive.

Pecka said Johnson had apparently gotten out of the vehicle when he was struck. The woman was comforting him as he lay on the pavement. She was not injured, he said.

The Henrico Police Crash Team is searching for the driver and vehicle that struck Johnson and fled the scene. Police are asking for information from anyone who was driving eastbound on Nuckols Road between Twin Hickory Road and Interstate 295 between 10:30 and 10:45 p.m. on Saturday.

Police said "there is no detail too small" in determining who struck Johnson and failed to stop.

"It is important to immediately stop, render aid, and to notify your local law enforcement agency when you are involved in a crash causing injury and damage to property," Pecka said in a police statement.