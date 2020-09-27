Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Chesterfield shooting

Chesterfield County police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the 20200 block of Rowanty Court on Sunday.
Police responded to a 1:48 p.m. report of a person who had been shot in a vehicle. Arriving officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police continue to investigate this incident. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 748-0660 or through the P3 app.
— From staff reports