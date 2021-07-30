Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Henrico shooting

A man suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting Friday morning in Henrico County.
About 7 a.m., Henrico police responded to the 5000 block of Sulky Drive, near Glenside Drive, and found a man with gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. You can also go to P3Tips.com or use the P3 Tips app for smartphones.
All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.
Ali Rockett
