Man suffers life-threatening wound after shooting on Chamberlayne Avenue in Richmond

A man is suffering a life-threatening injury after a shooting Friday along Chamberlayne Avenue, according to Richmond police.

Around 11:01 a.m. Friday, officers were called to the 3900 block of Chamberlayne Avenue, where they found the man who had been shot in the parking lot of an apartment complex. The man was taken to the hospital with a potentially fatal injury.

"This apartment is on a major thoroughfare and detectives hope that someone in the area at the time of the shooting can provide information to detectives," police said in a statement Friday afternoon.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective S. Donald at (804) 646-6456 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.