Man suffers life-threatening wound in shooting along Chamberlayne Avenue in Richmond
Police lights day

A man was critically injured in a shooting Friday morning along Chamberlayne Avenue, according to Richmond police.

About 11 a.m., police officers were called to the 3900 block of Chamberlayne Avenue, where they found a man who had been shot in the parking lot of an apartment complex. He was taken to a hospital with in life-threatening condition.

"This apartment is on a major thoroughfare and detectives hope that someone in the area at the time of the shooting can provide information to detectives," police said in a statement Friday afternoon.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective S. Donald at (804) 646-6456 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

You can also submit anonymous tips by going to www.p3tips.com or using the P3 Tips app for smartphones. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

