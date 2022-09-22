UPDATE: Suspect arrested for attempted murder in Hanover road rage incident

The Hanover County Sherriff's Office announced Thursday that a suspect they say was involved in a dangerous road rage incident in early September was found and arrested in Montana.

Christopher Nicholas Chivily, 22 was arrested in Custer County, Montana, after police reported his last known whereabouts was in Goochland County.

Chivili faces several charges, including felony attempted murder, shooting from a vehicle, shooting at an occupied vehicle, possession of a firearm and vandalism.

On Sept. 5, shots were fired at a vehicle at Mountain Road and Overhill Lake Road. No injuries were reported.

After an investigation, the suspect and the suspect's vehicle were identified, police said. He was located and arrested without incident, authorities said.