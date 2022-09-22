UPDATE: Suspect arrested for attempted murder in Hanover road rage incident

Meteorologist Sean Sublette shares a look at the path of Fiona and possible storms developing behind that could impact the United States in this week's A1 Extra presented by Westminster Canterbury.
The Hanover County Sherriff's Office announced Thursday that a suspect they say was involved in
a dangerous road rage incident in early September was found and arrested in Montana.
Christopher Nicholas Chivily, 22 was arrested in Custer County, Montana, after police reported his last known whereabouts was in Goochland County.
Chivili faces several charges, including felony attempted murder, shooting from a vehicle, shooting at an occupied vehicle, possession of a firearm and vandalism.
Courtesy of the Hanover County Sherriff's Office
On Sept. 5, shots were fired at a vehicle at Mountain Road and Overhill Lake Road. No injuries were reported.
After an investigation, the suspect and the suspect's vehicle were identified, police said. He was located and arrested without incident, authorities said.
Top 5 weekend events: State Fair of Virginia, Maymont Bier Garden & VA Pridefest
State Fair of Virginia
Starts Friday
The State Fair of Virginia kicks off 10 days of midway rides, fair food, animals, agriculture and live music. New this year, the Triple Crown Circus features an aerialist and juggler, and there will be an otter show. Plus the return of fan favorites, such as the racing pigs, the chainsaw artist and the rodeo. Enjoy a Friday night concert of Motown hits from Brencore, and on Saturday, The Frontmen serve up ’90s country. 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Through Oct. 2. The Meadow Event Park, Doswell. $11.50-$15; free for ages 4 and younger; midway rides extra.
www.statefairva.org
Eva Russo
Wheel of Fortune Live!
Thursday
W_ _ K _ ND. You’d buy a vowel here, right? Good! You might just have what it takes to spin the big wheel. “Wheel of Fortune” is taking a road trip and swinging by RVA. Although you won’t see yourself on TV, you can take home real cash and other prizes from the Carpenter Theatre. Hosted by Mark Wahlberg. (No, it’s not the funky one. It’s the other one, Mark L. Wahlberg, of “Antiques Roadshow” and “Temptation Island” fame.) 8 p.m. From $35. 600 E. Grace St. (804) 592-3330 or
DominionEnergyCenter.com
Mason Owensboro
Maymont Bier Garden
Friday and Saturday
You know what you don’t often get when you’re hoisting a stein of pilsner and whistling to the “Beer Barrel Polka?” Elbow room. Ratskellers and Oktoberfest tents are more crowded than Volkswagen clown cars. But when you bring the Bier Garden to Maymont, you get plenty of wide-open spaces — and actual gardens. Bring the family for a fresh Oktoberfest celebration — complete with Bavarian dancers, oom-pah classics, yard games on the Carriage House Lawn, fire pits and a Kinderzone. Oh, and the Festhaus will have plenty of food and drink on tap from The Mayor of Meats, Capital Ale House and others. Entrance at Magnolia Gates at north end of the Historic Estate parking lot. Times vary. $10 admission. 100 Westover Road. (804) 358-7166 or
maymont.org/calendar/bier-garden/
Maymont
VA Pridefest 2022
Saturday
Pridefest returns for the first time in three years! Virginia’s LGBTQ+ community and friends gather at Brown’s Island for the annual Pridefest celebration. An impressive slate of acts will keep the energy flowing, including Rosé from “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” Big Freedia the Queen of Bounce, RVA drag artists, and the Main Stage DJ, Amy Alderman. Noon-8 p.m. Free (donations accepted). 500 Tredegar St.
vapride.org/pridefest
2019, MARK GORMUS/TIMES-DISPATCH
RVA East End Festival
Saturday
Over the past six years, the East End Festival has raised more than $400,000 to support the arts in Richmond Public Schools. Not bad for a free event! The show returns to Henry L. Marsh III Elementary with a lineup including the Richmond Symphony, James “Saxsmo” Gates, Black Liq, and Legacy Band. Food trucks and vendors will be on-site. Noon-9 p.m. Free (donations accepted). 813 N. 28th St.
facebook.com/rvaeastendfest
RVA East End Festival