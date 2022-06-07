Man who directed weekly shipments of heroin to Richmond area pleads guilty

A Chicago man accused of directing shipments of 20-30 kilos of heroin a week into to the Richmond area and laundering the proceeds pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court to conspiring to distribute more than a kilo of the drug.

Hector Ruiz, 29, told investigators he ran a drug operation out of Richmond beginning in December 2018 that included controlling shipments of heroin supplied by a Mexican drug trafficking cartel. The bulk quantities of heroin usually would arrive on tractor-trailers and Ruiz would instruct an accomplice to meet with the traffickers to take possession of the drugs, according to an affidavit from a U.S. Department of Homeland Security special agent.

The Mexican drug traffickers paid Ruiz $1,000 per kilogram of heroin that was shipped to Richmond, authorities said.

Ruiz, who rented a room in a South Richmond house, also served as the "main accountant" for the resulting drug trafficking proceeds and payments for the kilos of heroin. He admitted that he often would put the drug payments on the same tractor-trailers that delivered the heroin, or he would use a different semi-truck that would pick up the money in Richmond after the heroin was delivered.

"Additionally, Ruiz would deliver and organize the pick-up of large sums of [money] that was to be wired to Mexico from U.S.-based accounts," the agent wrote in the affidavit. "Ruiz kept detailed records of the currency transactions and admitted the ledgers that were discovered by law enforcement in his bedroom were the same ledgers he would take to Mexico to show the heads of the drug trafficking organization."

During a hearing Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Richmond, Magistrate Judge Judge Elizabeth Hanes convicted Ruiz after accepting his guilty plea. Sentencing was set for Aug. 25. The offense carries a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison and a maximum of life.

In an event that ultimately led to Ruiz' arrest, Homeland security agents seized 23.8 kilos — more than 50 pounds — of heroin and almost 4 1/2 pounds each of fentanyl and methamphetamine hidden in five commercial tractor-trailer batteries in Brownsville, Texas, on June 5, 2019.

Three of the batteries were destined for Richmond and the rest for Chicago. The three batteries headed for Richmond contained almost 40 pounds of heroin and federal agents, working with Virginia State Police, coordinated a "controlled delivery" of the heroin to the Travel America truck stop in Ashland on June 7, 2019. The location was prearranged.

Before the transfer of the heroin, Ruiz procured a white utility van to pick up the drugs and recruited a person to drive the vehicle and another to ride as a passenger to ensure the transaction went as planned, according to prosecutor's statement of facts.

The federal agents delivered the batteries to the van occupied by Ruiz's accomplices, which included Jose Martin Zavala-Higareda of Guerrero, Mexico — who gave the agents $16,500 concealed in a shopping bag for transportation expenses. The van then left but was kept under observation before being stopped by state police on Interstate 95 in Hanover County. Officers found the batteries with the drugs.

Following the heroin seizure, investigators executed a search warrant in the 600 block of West 19th Street in Richmond, where Ruiz and Zalvala-Higareda rented two rooms from the homeowner from December 2018 to June 2019.

Investigators found $30,000 in stacks consistent with drug money proceeds in Zavala-Higareda's room; ledgers, assorted documents and transfer receipts were discovered in Ruiz's room.

"These documents were reflective of money transfers that Ruiz made in order to assist in the transfer of drugs into the Richmond area and the payment for those drugs to individuals outside of Virginia and outside of the United States," Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen Anthony said in the government's statement of facts.

Zavala-Higareda was sentenced in October 2020 to seven years in prison for his role in trafficking heroin in the Richmond area.

Investigators also discovered the Ruiz was not only transferring drug trafficking proceeds through his bank accounts and his business - HR Hair and Beauty Products - but he also was wiring money directly to Mexico. He also laundered drug proceeds through a Latino party store in Richmond, prosecutors said.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration initiated an investigation of Ruiz and his drug trafficking operation in March 2019 based on several investigations that were being conducted independently by the DEA and the Henrico County Division of Police.

During the course of a separate DEA investigation in Miami, a confidential source for the DEA obtained Ruiz' telephone number from the Mexican drug cartel that supplied Ruiz with heroin. That led to the discovery of Ruiz' drug operation in Richmond.

Ruiz fled to Mexico after June 2019 controlled heroin delivery to meet with the heads of the Mexican drug organization. But he eventually returned and agreed to cooperate with the DEA in Chicago about drug trafficking in the U.S., authorities said in court papers.