Man who jumped from overpass onto Powhite Parkway took own life: Medical examiner

A Beaverdam man who was killed after jumping from the Forest Hill Avenue overpass onto the Powhite Parkway in Richmond took his own life, the state medical examiner's office said Wednesday.

Richmond police identified Erik Patrick Cook, 44, as the person who died after plunging from the overpass onto the parkway and being struck by a tractor-trailer around 6:38 a.m. June 2.

A day before his death, Hanover authorities had issued a press release that Cook was wanted in connection to his role in a two-vehicle wreck May 14 at Mountain and Devonwood roads that fatally injured Taylor Carr-Lynn Klug, 33, of Locust Grove. The sheriff's office had obtained warrants for his arrest on charges of involuntary manslaughter and driving under the influence of alcohol.

Contacted Wednesday, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said the manner of Cook's death has been ruled a suicide. The cause was blunt force trauma to the torso, abdomen and lower extremities, an office spokeswoman said.

In the fatal Hanover crash, Cook was driving a 2021 Dodge pickup east on Mountain Road when it crossed into the westbound lane and collided head-on with a 2013 Subaru sedan.

The Subaru was occupied by four people and all were taken to VCU Medical Center with injuries. Klug, the front seat passenger, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Cook, who was the sole occupant of the pickup, also was taken to VCU Medical Center.

Klug was married and the mother of two daughters who graduated from Orange County High School with academic and athletic honors. She earned a bachelor's degree in recreational therapy from Old Dominion University.