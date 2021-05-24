Man who left his rape trial before Chesterfield jurors convicted him surrenders after 2 days

On Wednesday, the second day of the trial, the jury returned with a guilty verdict in Irvin's absence. The panel recommended he serve five years and one day in prison for raping a woman inside her home near Rockwood Park on June 29, 2020. The victim and Irvin know each.

"He showed up to her home unannounced, uninvited about 10 p.m.," Croxton said. "He was allowed into the home. But when he got inside, he raped her three different times inside of the home against her will.”

The woman immediately reported the assault to police, Croxton said.

Since Irvin was free on bond at the time of the trial, he wasn't prohibited from leaving the courthouse - as long as he returned when his trial resumed.

"The night before he went home" after the first day of the two-day trial, and he returned, Croxton said. "So that's why they didn't stop him from going outside."

After he failed to return after the jury reached a verdict, the judge revoked Irvin's bond and issued a warrant for his arrest for absconding from court.

Irvin called Chesterfield emergency communications Friday morning, saying he wanted to surrender. He provided his location and was arrested about 6:30 a.m.