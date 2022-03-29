Man who owned Henrico home where authorities found bomb-making materials faces 23 charges

The Henrico County man who owns the Tuckahoe home where earlier this month authorities found bomb-making materials after a multi-day operation faces 23 charges, police announced Monday.

Michael O. Hardy, 52, was already being held at a Henrico County jail on charges stemming from an alleged domestic assault incident, which led to the March 17 search of his home in the 7200 block of Durwood Crescent, near The Village shopping center off Patterson Avenue. Based on that investigation, Hardy is now facing 17 felony and six misdemeanor charges.

The charges are: nine felony counts of manufacturing or possessing an explosive device; six misdemeanor counts of possession of illegal fireworks; and one felony count each of possession with intent to distribute meth, crack cocaine, Xanax, fentanyl; manufacturing crack cocaine; setting spring gun or other deadly weapon; maintaining a fortified drug house; and possession of firearms while illegally manufacturing or distributing a controlled substance.

Police said Monday they seized more than 100 items of evidence, including bomb-making materials, a partially improvised explosive device, smoke bombs and firework mortars, according to a search warrant filed in Henrico County Circuit Court. Numerous firearms and illegal drugs were found throughout the home in plain view, according to the warrant.

“A metal door which leads into one of the upstairs bedrooms was locked from the rest of the house,” an affidavit attached to the warrant read. “Officers were able to make entry into the room and EOD officer P. Smith observed bomb making materials and metal cylinders with wires coming out of them. A black powder was on the floor near the entrance with several grenade bodies. A five-gallon bucket was positioned towards the entrance of the room with wires leading to the bucket.”

About 25 homes immediately surrounding the site were evacuated through the following evening. Others in the area were told to shelter in place, and several streets in and around the neighborhood were closed until explosive ordnance personnel stabilized and cleared the residence the next day, police said.