Man who shot truck driver in apparent road rage incident on Chippenham Parkway sentenced to 3 years

The trucker told authorities that he was able to stop before colliding with Gordon's gold Hyundai Sonata, which was occupied by two female passengers. Crutcher then got on to I-95 and headed toward Chippenham Parkway. After taking the Chippenham exit, Loren said, Crutcher looked in his side mirror and "he can see the same car from earlier pulling up behind him."

As Crutcher then merged onto Chippenham Parkway, Gordon tried to pass him to the left, but Crutcher already was merging so Gordon had to slow down. Moments later, Gordon passed the trucker to the right, and while doing so, Crutcher "hears a loud pop and feels pain in his leg," Loren said. "He realizes he's been shot in the leg, he calls 911 and pulls the vehicle over."

As Gordon drove by, Crutcher "notices the driver's window was down and [Gordon] was looking back at him," the prosecutor said.

Crutcher then provided police with a description of the suspect's car, the driver and two passengers. Officers patrolling on Chippenham heard the report and began looking for the vehicle; one of the patrolmen located the car as it was exiting Chippenham onto Hull Street Road.