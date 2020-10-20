Man who shot truck driver in apparent road rage incident on Chippenham Parkway sentenced to 3 years

A Powhatan County man with five prior firearm convictions was sentenced Wednesday to serve three years in prison for shooting and wounding a truck driver last year after firing a shot into the victim's tractor-trailer during an apparent road rage incident on Chippenham Parkway.
After reading more than 35 letters of support and hearing testimony that suggested Chazz L. Gordon, 32, had turned his life around since his last conviction in 2013, Chesterfield County Circuit Court Judge David E. Johnson sentenced Gordon to 43 years in prison with 35 years suspended on convictions of malicious wounding, felonious use of a firearm, shooting into an occupied vehicle, eluding police and possession of a gun by a convicted felon.
Johnson then suspended imposition of sentence on five of the remaining eight years of active time, leaving Gordon only three years to serve. Under state law, Gordon's convictions for felony use of a firearm and possession of a gun by a felon require mandatory prison sentences of three and five years, respectively. But a judge can suspend imposition of a mandatory sentence.
Discretionary state sentencing guidelines called for an active prison term of eight years at the low end and nine years and six months at the high end.
Johnson indicated he was swayed by the large number of letters submitted by various supporters of the defendant, which the judge sensed were genuine and not a "cut and paste" job. The letters, along with testimony from his mother and a woman with whom he has an infant child, portrayed Gordon as a kind, giving and unselfish person who had turned his life around since his last felony conviction in 2013.
The trucker's shooting "does seem somewhat out of character," the judge said from the bench.
Johnson noted Gordon's substantial criminal history, but described it as being "somewhat dated." His prior convictions include possession of a firearm on school property and brandishing a weapon in Chesterfield in 2009; possession of firearm by felon, carrying a loaded firearm and carrying a concealed weapon in Henrico in 2009; and unlawful wounding and participation in a criminal street gang in Henrico in 2013.
As he did at his July 29 trial, Gordon on Wednesday claimed he was innocent of firing the shot that struck the truck driver, but acknowledged trying to elude officers in a subsequent police pursuit. He said he "panicked."
"Being punished for something I didn't do doesn't seem right," Gordon told the judge, who later responded, "I believe to this day that you're guilty."
A lab test determined that Gordon had five particles of gunshot primer residue on his hands. Gunshot residue also was found on the hands of one of two women who were riding in the car when the trucker was shot.
According to a summary of evidence by Assistant Commonwealth's attorney Joshua Loren, Nathaniel Crutcher, the victim, picked up a shipping container on Nov. 7, 2019, from Deep Water Terminal in Richmond and headed south on Jefferson Davis Highway. As he approached the area to enter Interstate 95, Crutcher encountered a vehicle - later identified as Gordon's - as it attempted to pull out of a fast-food restaurant at a service station.
The trucker told authorities that he was able to stop before colliding with Gordon's gold Hyundai Sonata, which was occupied by two female passengers. Crutcher then got on to I-95 and headed toward Chippenham Parkway. After taking the Chippenham exit, Loren said, Crutcher looked in his side mirror and "he can see the same car from earlier pulling up behind him."
As Crutcher then merged onto Chippenham Parkway, Gordon tried to pass him to the left, but Crutcher already was merging so Gordon had to slow down. Moments later, Gordon passed the trucker to the right, and while doing so, Crutcher "hears a loud pop and feels pain in his leg," Loren said. "He realizes he's been shot in the leg, he calls 911 and pulls the vehicle over."
As Gordon drove by, Crutcher "notices the driver's window was down and [Gordon] was looking back at him," the prosecutor said.
Crutcher then provided police with a description of the suspect's car, the driver and two passengers. Officers patrolling on Chippenham heard the report and began looking for the vehicle; one of the patrolmen located the car as it was exiting Chippenham onto Hull Street Road.
The officer followed the vehicle as it headed into the city and confirmed the car and occupants matched the trucker's description. After waiting for backup, the officer then pulled the car over on Hey Road. But as the officer approached the vehicle, Gordon sped away, Loren said.
Police then pursued the vehicle as it weaved around a number of streets in Chesterfield and Richmond. The chase ended when the suspect's car turned onto Ferguson Street, a dead end. Gordon and one of the female passengers fled; the woman in the rear seat stayed behind.
Gordon was arrested after he was found hiding in the bed of a truck.
In addition to Gordon, police charged Keyonna M. Wise, 26, and Khadijah R. Neal, 25, both of Richmond. In February, prosecutors withdrew a charge against Wise of shooting into an occupied vehicle, after receiving the results of a lab report that showed an absence of gunshot primer residue on her hands.
Neal remains a fugitive after she was released on bond in November.
