Man who was shot to death Saturday night on Williamsburg Road is identified

A man who was shot to death Saturday night outside an apartment along Williamsburg Road has been identified by Richmond police as Scott Johnson II.
The 26-year-old was discovered when Richmond police responded to the 2200 block of Williamsburg Road at 10:25 p.m. Saturday for a shooting. Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective Mansfield at (804) 510-4209 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000. Crime Stoppers is anonymous.
(804) 649-6527
Twitter: @AliRockettRTD
Ali Rockett
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today