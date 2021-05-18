 Skip to main content
Man who was shot to death Saturday night on Williamsburg Road is identified
Police lights

A man who was shot to death Saturday night outside an apartment along Williamsburg Road has been identified by Richmond police as Scott Johnson II.

The 26-year-old was discovered when Richmond police responded to the 2200 block of Williamsburg Road at 10:25 p.m. Saturday for a shooting. Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective Mansfield at (804) 510-4209 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000. Crime Stoppers is anonymous.

arockett@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6527

Twitter: @AliRockettRTD

